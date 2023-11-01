Abstract

PROCEEDR aims to create tools to enable National Road Administrations to identify innovative and sustainable solutions to facilitate the transition from linear to circular economy in the field of roadside infrastructure. At the same time, high functional demand and technical performance requirements still need to be met. Therefore, the scope of PROCEEDR is to gather an overview of innovative and sustainable solutions with focus on noise and safety barriers, as well as to provide tools for selecting the most suitable and cost-effective solutions. The paper gives a general overview of the project goals and the methodology to be used, showing also the first activities performed. More detailed results will be presented at the conference in November 2022, while other project results will be presented in the frame of upcoming conferences.

