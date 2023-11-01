Abstract

Transport and tourism are rising economic sectors based on their mutual growth on reliable technological tools, affordable energy sources in relatively peaceful decades. This trend sudden slowdown due to financial and/or health crisis. In such a changing framework CIVITAS DESTINATIONS European project addressed the main challenges of tourism and resident mobility at local and regional level, focusing on 6 EU islands. After collecting ex ante, process and ex post data, according the CIVITAS evaluation process methodology, the project proves tourism and transport have a cumulative relevant impact at quantitative and qualitative level to grant long run environmental and financial sustainability. The main aspects observed were related to: public participation, data collection, need for a clear governance model, "green" touristic mobility trends, the transport as part of touristic experience, elder and disabled people core, new integrated and innovative business in tourism and mobility.

