Abstract

Higher levels of Automated driving (AD) vehicles require new allocations of functions among drivers, vehicles, and road infrastructure. The European Horizon 2020 project HADRIAN investigates how such reallocations could be practically achieved as part of Collaborative Connected and Automated Mobility (CCAM) to meet the benefit expectations of drivers while increasing safety. In a field demonstration it is shown how road infrastructure can be used to expand the prediction horizon of AD vehicles and how multimodal, driver-state dependent human machine interactions (HMI) could help address European mobility needs with AD vehicles and increase operational acceptance and safety. Whereas performance results of the various innovations are reported elsewhere, in this paper the evaluation of the feasibility of the HADRIAN innovation in an open road field-demonstration is described.

