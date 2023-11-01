Abstract

The European Commission has made grants available for supporting the collection of road safety performance indicators (called 'KPIs') within the EU. 18 EU Member States are participating in this project. For each of the eight KPIs considered, a common methodology for data collection and analysis has been developed by European experts; the methodological guidelines are available at the Baseline website (baseline.vias.be). Data collection and analysis is currently being finalized; the KPIs will be available in October 2022. They will constitute the basis for monitoring road safety progress at national and EU level, will facilitate the formulation of targets at European an national level, and will support decision makers on the most appropriate measures to be taken to improve road safety. Several EU countries have already integrated the monitoring of the KPIs in their road safety strategy.

