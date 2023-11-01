Abstract

Investigating psychological characteristics and dynamic behaviors can provide insight in the behavior of at-risk drivers. Achievement goals in driving have recently been studied to assess driver motivation. The four achievement goals in driving are mastery-approach, performance-approach, mastery-avoidance, and performance-avoidance. Three dynamic criteria have been developed to objectively characterize driver behavior: time spent above acceleration thresholds; driving incidents; the extent of dynamic loading. The aim of this study was to examine the predictive role of achievement goals on objective driving behaviors. During 8 months, 4,626,379 km of 299 drivers was recorded, and simultaneously, the Achievement Goals in Driving Questionnaire was completed. Mastery- approach goals seem to be the most protective goals in driving, as opposed to performance-approach goals.

Language: en