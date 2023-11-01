SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Laurent C, Florent V, Marie-Axelle G, Frédéric M, Marie P, Anthony P. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1069-1073.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.537

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As compared to the deterrence approach, perceived rule legitimacy represents an interesting lever for inducing road user compliance through a process of rule internalization. This contribution assesses the impact of the rule legitimacy concept on internalization and self-reported compliance with three traffic rules: 50 km/h speed limit in urban area, yellow light running and pedestrian crossing priority. The results of an online questionnaire on a representative sample of 833 French drivers indicate that perceived legitimacy is one of the main predictors of rule internalization and self-reported compliance, and is a better predictor than others, known to affect these variables (e.g., social norms, perceived risk of being sanctioned or having an accident). These results stress the potential of the lever regarding the improvement of compliance with traffic rules and road safety policies.


Language: en

Keywords

behaviours and mobility patterns; motivations to comply; perceived legitimacy; rules internalization; social inclusion and societal issues in mobility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print