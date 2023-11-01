Abstract

Recognizing the necessity of considering the users and their acceptance in designing and deploying automated vehicle technologies, Drive2theFuture is developing a roadmap, aiming to map technological evolution in vehicle automation for all modes with the required steps and measures to enhance user acceptance. The ultimate aim is to create the plan for the smoother and most effective market introduction of automated vehicles. This is done by identifying and analyzing existing roadmaps, along with research findings of the project and beyond, in order to extract the necessary elements that would facilitate the roadmap building process. From the early findings it is evident that - in contrast to earlier efforts - recent roadmaps have started considering the user perspective in their plans. As the work is ongoing, in this paper the methodology and preliminary analysis results are presented.