Abstract

This study reports on the description of an evaluation of safety systems at Pedestrian Track Crossings (PTC) in French train stations installed to cross over tracks when no other installation is deployed. Two complementary systems - a physical chicane positioned before the crossing zone and a ringing alarm - have been proposed in addition to the existing flashing pictogram. A study, combining a quantitative experimental setup using virtual reality to measure the efficacy of the systems, and a qualitative ergonomic analysis method to complete the results, was proposed to 100 participants. Our results allow us to measure the effect of safety systems on participants' crossing behaviour, gaze, and kinematic. It appears that the combination with the ringing alarm led to more safety behaviours. Moreover, qualitative data gave new perspectives to improve the system tested and make PTC safer.

