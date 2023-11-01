Abstract

Safety is one of the most important factors for cycling, which is mainly related to the lack of adequate infrastructure. However, the objective safety of cycling infrastructure should not be perceived in the same way by all cyclists, putting those who misperceive the infrastructure at risk. Therefore, analysis of perceived safety is critical for developing policies to promote cycling in cities. This systematic review examines the literature on what objective safety measures on bikeways are and how they can improve the subjective perception of their users. One of the main conclusions of this study is that urban bicyclist safety needs to be addressed as a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted systemic approach. This means that different actors at different levels of the transportation system need to work together and coordinate their efforts.

Language: en