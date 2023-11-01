SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Christ AK, Costa M, Marques M, Roqué C, Moura F. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1380-1387.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.601

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Safety is one of the most important factors for cycling, which is mainly related to the lack of adequate infrastructure. However, the objective safety of cycling infrastructure should not be perceived in the same way by all cyclists, putting those who misperceive the infrastructure at risk. Therefore, analysis of perceived safety is critical for developing policies to promote cycling in cities. This systematic review examines the literature on what objective safety measures on bikeways are and how they can improve the subjective perception of their users. One of the main conclusions of this study is that urban bicyclist safety needs to be addressed as a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted systemic approach. This means that different actors at different levels of the transportation system need to work together and coordinate their efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

Objective Safety; Safety Perception; Sustainable Urban Mobility; Urban Cycling; Urban Transport Safety; Vulnerable Users

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print