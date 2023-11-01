Abstract

Studies that analyse public support for a policy measure often arrive at a range of specific arguments that are used in favour or against that particular policy measure. A solid categorisation of arguments that could be used for different types of measures is lacking. The research undertaken has led to a first outline of such a framework, based on an analysis of interviews with experts and policy-makers in road safety. The classification scheme includes five 'supportive argument areas' and five mirroring 'opposing arguments', each including more specific arguments. Analysis shows arguments used to support a policy measure are often of a different nature than those used to oppose it. The scheme also appears to be useful in other policy areas. It can help policy-makers in understanding resistance to measures and for better communication to increase public support.

