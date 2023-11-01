Abstract

Traffic accident data includes many factors in order to be investigated. The main aim of this study is to analyze traffic accidents in terms of the spatial location in which they have occurred. Moreover, to identify the main socioeconomic factors that lead to frequent accidents by drivers. The questionnaire included items related to the location of the accident and the number of accidents a driver has had in a 10-year period. The study took place in the city of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The study's findings showed that the city's center was the main area of accidents in general, while severe crashes had different "black spots" across the city's road network. Furthermore, the Decision Tree's classification of the driver's multiple accidents placed the level of education at the top, followed by gender and age, respectively.

