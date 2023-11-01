SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abdullah P, Sipos T. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1677-1684.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.640

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Traffic accident data includes many factors in order to be investigated. The main aim of this study is to analyze traffic accidents in terms of the spatial location in which they have occurred. Moreover, to identify the main socioeconomic factors that lead to frequent accidents by drivers. The questionnaire included items related to the location of the accident and the number of accidents a driver has had in a 10-year period. The study took place in the city of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The study's findings showed that the city's center was the main area of accidents in general, while severe crashes had different "black spots" across the city's road network. Furthermore, the Decision Tree's classification of the driver's multiple accidents placed the level of education at the top, followed by gender and age, respectively.


Language: en

Keywords

black spot analysis; decision tree clasifier; Machine Learning; trafffic accidents

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print