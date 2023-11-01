Abstract

Pavement skid resistance has a direct and indubitable influence on road safety. The level of measured friction is influenced by many factors such as speed, water film presence and depth, tire type, measuring principle, and of course pavement surface texture. The article deals with the comparison of results measured at different types of wearing courses according to various combinations of good and bad microtexture and macrotexture, with two different longitudinal friction measuring devices and two devices for texture depth measurement. Measurements were performed at 10 selected road sections with diverse types of wearing courses and with miscellaneous traffic load and age. The results describe the measure of dependence of coefficient friction on macrotexture and microtexture as well as the influence of different testing conditions.

