Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyse the characteristics and injury patterns of severely injured cyclists in Belgium. We analysed the Belgian Minimal Hospital Data covering the years 2016-2020. A severely injured traffic casualty is defined as a patient with a Maximum AIS score of 3 or more (MAIS3+). On average, around 1 500 cyclists are severely injured each year, which corresponds to 23.9% of all hospitalised cyclists. Between 2016 and 2020, the number of MAIS3+ cyclists has increased by 21.7%. There is a clear discrepancy with the number of seriously injured cyclists in the police crash statistics. MAIS3+ cyclists were more commonly male, of 40 years and older, and were often involved in a non-motorised accident. Cyclists most frequently sustain severe injuries to the lower extremities, and the head and neck though injury patterns differ according to age and the type of opponent.

