Tordai D, Munkácsy A, Andrejszki T, Hauger G. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 2896-2903.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.835

In recent decades, there has been significant scientific effort to explore and measure the different benefits of cycling. Thanks to the research done in this field, nowadays we have extensive knowledge about the contributions of cycling to the reduction of transportation related air pollution, health related benefits and other socio-economic advantages. Despite the scientific evidence, methodologies for cost-benefit analysis (CBA) have not been updated to take into account all benefits of cycling when making decisions on the realization of bicycle infrastructure projects. By omitting these specific benefits, policy and decision-makers might underestimate the overall societal benefit of these projects. This contribution introduces an update of the CBA methodology for cycling infrastructure projects by looking at the scientific evidence on the different benefits of cycling.


cost-benefit analysis; cycling; economic appraisal; health benefits

