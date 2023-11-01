SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nævestad TO, Størkersen KV, Laiou A, Yannis G, Michelaraki E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 2904-2911.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.836

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study examines potential safety outcomes of communication difficulties in mixed nationality crews on Greek and Norwegian cargo and passenger vessels. The aims are to examine the prevalence of unsafe situations due to language misunderstandings on vessels with different degrees of mixed nationality crews, and the factors influencing this. The study is based on quantitative survey data (n=367) and qualitative interviews (n=15) with seafarers on different types of Greek and Norwegian vessels with different degrees of mixed nationality crews. The survey indicates that respondents on board mixed-nationality vessels experience more unsafe situations because of language misunderstandings between different nationalities on board. Work pressure are also among the influencing factors. The qualitative data provide illustrations of such situations, including cultural differences on board.


Language: en

Keywords

communication difficulties; maritime safety; mixed nationality crews; unsafe situations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print