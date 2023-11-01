Abstract

Over the last decade, the number of fatalities in road crashes in Greece declined significantly, with the level of road safety differing among the various regions of the country. The objective of the study is to investigate the effects of transport and socioeconomic characteristics on road safety in the 13 Regions of Greece over the period 2004-2019. First, a cluster analysis was performed leading to four clusters: Islands, Western & Southern mainland, Northern mainland and Attica. Then, mixed linear models were developed for the whole country and for each of the clusters separately, in which the fatality rate per population was associated with transport and socio-economic indicators. The results depicted the different geographical characteristics, economic level, mobility patterns and road behaviors of the regions, which are also reflected in road safety outcomes.

Language: en