SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gomes SV, Kluppels L, Cardoso JL. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 3474-3480.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.767

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

SaferAfrica - Innovating dialogue and problems appraisal for a safer Africa is a research project funded by the European Commission under the Horizon2020 programme, than ran between 2016 and 2019. The project activities were anchored in the "Safe System" approach and were organized into four major technical Work packages: data and knowledge; assessment of road safety management capabilities; capacity building and training; and sharing of best practices in road safety interventions. This paper summarizes the work done within Work Package 6 which aimed at identifying training needs and developing capacity building programs focused on road safety in African countries. To fulfil this goal, two main tools were developed: a series of road safety e-learning courses ready to use, and a train-the-trainer manual, which was validated by a trial session, both presented in this paper.


Language: en

Keywords

Africa; capacity building; e-learning courses; SaferAfrica; Train-the-Trainer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print