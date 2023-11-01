Abstract

SaferAfrica - Innovating dialogue and problems appraisal for a safer Africa is a research project funded by the European Commission under the Horizon2020 programme, than ran between 2016 and 2019. The project activities were anchored in the "Safe System" approach and were organized into four major technical Work packages: data and knowledge; assessment of road safety management capabilities; capacity building and training; and sharing of best practices in road safety interventions. This paper summarizes the work done within Work Package 6 which aimed at identifying training needs and developing capacity building programs focused on road safety in African countries. To fulfil this goal, two main tools were developed: a series of road safety e-learning courses ready to use, and a train-the-trainer manual, which was validated by a trial session, both presented in this paper.

