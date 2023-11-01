Abstract

Driverless and unattended train operation is a foreseeable future. While many functions of the driver can be automatized and replaced but detecting abnormalities is more difficult to automate. This study investigates how train drivers detect abnormalities. The objective is to prepare the way for unattended train operation also for remote areas. Using disruption descriptions, written by train dispatchers, we have identified which senses are used by the train drivers and in which situations. Four of the human senses are used by train drivers to detect abnormalities: the visual, the auditory, the somatosensory, and the olfactory systems. The most used sense by the train drivers to detect abnormalities is the visual system. Before introducing driverless and unattended train operation, alternative tools for detecting abnormalities should be included based on the human senses.

