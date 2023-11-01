|
Boo E, Sanvicente E, Ramos MS, Chavardes C, Lombardi D, Gagliardi G, Hilmarcher T. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 3893-3900.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)
unavailable
This investigation aims to understand mobility profiles and e-kickscooter (e-ks) use by investigating three urban case studies in Europe. 398 participants took part in a survey with 56 questions regarding regular trip characteristics, mobility experience and attitudes towards e-ks. Seven distinct mobility profiles were identified in the overall sample. Four out of the seven include non-riders of e-ks and three correspond to e-ks riders (both occasional and regular). Mobility profiles were further characterised by transport habits and psychological and behavioural aspects.
Language: en
corporate mobility; e-kickscooter; micromobility; safety; urban mobility; user research