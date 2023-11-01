Abstract

This investigation aims to understand mobility profiles and e-kickscooter (e-ks) use by investigating three urban case studies in Europe. 398 participants took part in a survey with 56 questions regarding regular trip characteristics, mobility experience and attitudes towards e-ks. Seven distinct mobility profiles were identified in the overall sample. Four out of the seven include non-riders of e-ks and three correspond to e-ks riders (both occasional and regular). Mobility profiles were further characterised by transport habits and psychological and behavioural aspects.



RESULTS show that differences between the sociodemographic profile of respondents and urban related factors like the role of cars to satisfy mobility needs, infrastructure, safety regulations, weather and bicycle culture were likely to shape the dominant mobility profiles in each city. Moreover, the use of e-ks is still limited, both owned and shared, in all three case studies and population type. Regular riders of e-ks only represented 8% of the total surveyed population. The segmentation analysis included in this paper is a valuable source of knowledge for tailored policy and communication efforts.

Language: en