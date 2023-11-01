Abstract

The Overweight vehicles impact on road infrastructure and safety was a project funded by PIARC (World Road Association). This report compiled the available information on overweight road freight vehicles around the world, the impacts they have on road infrastructure, road safety and the economic position of road infrastructure managers and collected global best practices to prevent and mitigate overloading. This paper focuses on the impact of overweight vehicles on road pavements and on road safety. Several relevant factors, either responsible for pavements distress or for road safety reduction, were analyzed. The relevance of this information is suitable for road administrations, freight, and enforcement practitioners around the world to help them design appropriate interventions.

Language: en