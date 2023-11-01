SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gomes SV, Fontul S, Knight I, Breemersch T. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 4010-4017.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.378

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Overweight vehicles impact on road infrastructure and safety was a project funded by PIARC (World Road Association). This report compiled the available information on overweight road freight vehicles around the world, the impacts they have on road infrastructure, road safety and the economic position of road infrastructure managers and collected global best practices to prevent and mitigate overloading. This paper focuses on the impact of overweight vehicles on road pavements and on road safety. Several relevant factors, either responsible for pavements distress or for road safety reduction, were analyzed. The relevance of this information is suitable for road administrations, freight, and enforcement practitioners around the world to help them design appropriate interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

LMIC; Overweight vehicles; pavement; road safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print