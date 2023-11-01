Abstract

Weather consists a significant risk factor for safe driving behavior. The purpose of this study is to investigate the impact of weather conditions and time pressure on road safety on rural roads. To fulfill this objective, a driving simulator experiment was conducted and a questionnaire was filled in a sample of 42 young drivers. Statistical analyses were carried out using linear and binomial logistic regression models, which examined whether driving characteristics such as speed, distance from the right side of the road, reaction time or headway affect and can, therefore, predict road safety. The results demonstrated that snow and time pressure led to a significant increase in the probability of a crash. Real-time traffic and weather data could allow for identification of the impact of weather conditions and driver characteristics on road safety.

Language: en