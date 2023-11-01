Abstract

The high frequency of road accidents justifies the importance of education for safe road safety, which can play an extremely important role in childhood. The aim of our research was to examine textbooks of public education in Hungary through in-depth and qualitative content analysis of these documents, based on the requirements of the Hungarian National Core Curriculum. The analysis shows that the textbooks cover only a few areas of knowledge related to passenger transport. Causes of child accidents and environmental aspects of transport are barely mentioned. Parents' role in road safety education has been found to be too strong, making it less clear to what extent skills are being acquired. The textbooks do not present the specificities of urban and rural transport and their differences, and language use is too complex in some publications, which may be less suitable for children.

