Abstract

A new EU regulation is being drafted to lay down the technical specifications concerning type-approval of Automated Driving System (ADSs). One of the requirements included in the regulation concerns the conditions for merging or crossing unsignalized intersections in the presence of oncoming privileged traffic. The requirements have been derived by studying the gap that human drivers usually accept in the same case. In particular, it has been found that a minimum separation in terms of Time to Collision (TTC) is required for the whole manoeuvre and it is demonstrated that only a percentage of the most aggressive drivers accept gaps that are smaller than what is required by the regulation.

