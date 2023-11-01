Abstract

Traffic as one of the main drivers of urban life require a modern approach to solve the existing problems instead of the traditional focus on individualities. In order to treat the identified difficulties, cities have started to develop Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMPs), which focuses on mobility as a whole. Belgrade is one of the cities that received its first SUMP in 2020. In this document, special emphasis is placed on the influence of non-motorized users, as the main drivers of active mobility. The goal of this paper is to present the strategic measures aimed at improving the existing situation for non-motorized transportation modes in the city, which are presented in Belgrade SUMP. The activities presented here can be used as an adequate basis for the problems that Belgrade is currently facing, in order to enhance the quality of the urban environment for all its citizens.

