Abstract

The aim of the SAFE caPAciTy Highways (SAFEPATH) project, funded by the Conference of European Directors of Roads (CEDR), is to provide National Road Authorities (NRAs) with information and methodologies to support the selection of measures to safely increase highway capacity. It is critical to understand the performance of a measure before implementation. SAFEPATH used a systems analysis approach to examine the problem of increasing highway capacity, which involved the development of models known as means-ends, objective tree, and causal relations. A systematic approach involving literature reviews, interviews, and workshops was followed. The result is a systems diagram for highway capacity and road safety to link different means for increasing highway capacity to measurable criteria. This will help NRAs to make informed decisions and provides the foundation of a good practice guide.

