Journal Article

Citation

Stanceric I, Klarić M, Bezina. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 73: 41-48.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.889

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the Croatian capital, Zagreb, there is a constant need for reconstruction of existing road infrastructure or construction of new infrastructure in accordance with current regulations and requirements due to its spatial expansion and increasing number of inhabitants and cars. The lack of uniform national guidelines and the insufficient width of corridors for the design of urban streets and intersections often lead to different and inconsistent solutions. Poorly constructed or reconstructed intersections in urban areas are becoming an increasing problem in the street network. Large cities have a complex traffic system due to the high traffic volume and different road users, so great attention should be paid to the geometric design of intersections. In this work, the existing intersection of Grad Vukovar and Donje Svetice streets in the city of Zagreb with a light rail corridor was analyzed, and two preliminary design variants for the reconstruction of the intersection were proposed to show the design problems and their solution.


Language: en

Keywords

guidelines; light rail; redesign; regulations; urban intersection; urban street

