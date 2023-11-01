Abstract

Road signs play a vital role in providing drivers with crucial information for safe driving in both day and nighttime. The color of road signs enhances visibility during daylight hours, while retroreflectivity is essential for improving visibility during nighttime conditions. Road authorities, responsible for maintaining road signs, primarily consider the levels of retroreflectivity when deciding to replace them, ensuring optimal visibility for drivers. This study focuses on examining the degradation of road signs based on retroreflectivity and color to ensure safe driving through adequate visibility in both day and nighttime conditions. The study underscores the significance of regulating the deterioration of road sign colors to enhance visibility and legibility, while minimizing maintenance and replacement costs. The primary objective of this paper is to predict the age (service life) of road signs by considering both retroreflectivity and color status and using logistic regression. The results indicate that the age of road signs can be influenced by either retroreflectivity or color. For instance, approximately 50% of red road signs are projected to lose their color after 16 years, while their retroreflectivity remains acceptable. Similarly, around 50% of yellow and white road signs experience retroreflectivity degradation after 20 and 16 years, respectively, while their color remains acceptable. Finally, blue road signs demonstrate acceptable retroreflectivity and color levels even after 35 years.

Language: en