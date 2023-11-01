Abstract

The front brake light (FBL) is not an entirely new idea. It appeared already in 1920. However, the front brake light did not enter traffic for almost a century. The breakthrough came only in 2017. At that time, a practical experiment began at the Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. This experiment required the installation of green LED lights on airport vehicles. Most airport employees expressed positive opinions about this new device. Therefore, the next stage of the project takes place in Slovakia. Such an experiment requires a much larger number of vehicles with FBL in as small an area as possible due to their concentration. This article describes the principle of operation of FBL, its execution and justification of the colour of the light. It also theoretically describes examples of traffic situations in which FBL is helpful. The research in this article uses a traffic-sociological questionnaire, which is described and summarily evaluated. Many respondents were professional drivers. Up to 80% of them would like to have FBL in traffic. Other results, described in the text, are also interesting. We also confirmed the hypothesis that drivers assume the positive impact of FBL on road safety.

Language: en