Abstract

The specifics of a short-haul operation relate to high crew workload, higher levels of sleepiness and/or drowsiness caused by sleep loss/deprivation, and many times, insufficient recovery time. Along with the changeover to EASA FTL's and the introduction of the Fatigue Risk Management approach, this paper focuses on fatigue perception and fatigue reporting provided by airline pilots flying for a UK-based short-haul airline.



OBJECTIVE. - To assess the fatigue perception and experience of airline pilots involved in short-haul operations, after the adoption of EASA FTL's, and after establishing the Fatigue Risk Management.



METHOD. - Professional airline pilots flying on short-haul routes for a UK based airline participated in a survey between December 2016 and January 2017 and provided their views on fatigue incidence and experience and shared their knowledge about fatigue reporting.



RESULTS. - Although there is a high level of awareness about the importance of fatigue reporting, pilot fatigue on short-haul, mainly as a consequence of long duty hours and extended duties, can lead to work-life imbalance, higher fatigue levels as well as health-related issues.



CONCLUSIONS. - This paper gave hindsight and added some evidence about the knowledge of fatigue reporting amongst short-haul pilots, and their experience and incidence of fatigue, a few months into the new EASA FTL scheme.

Language: en