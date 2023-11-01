|
Brezonakova AD. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 74: 330-337.
The specifics of a short-haul operation relate to high crew workload, higher levels of sleepiness and/or drowsiness caused by sleep loss/deprivation, and many times, insufficient recovery time. Along with the changeover to EASA FTL's and the introduction of the Fatigue Risk Management approach, this paper focuses on fatigue perception and fatigue reporting provided by airline pilots flying for a UK-based short-haul airline.
Airline; EASA FTLs; Fatigue; Fatigue Risk Management; Flight Time Limitations; Pilot; Short-Haul; Sleepiness