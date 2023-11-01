Abstract

The main aim of this contribution is to present the railway vehicles passive safety issues together with related rules, standards and norms being significant to the producers of railway vehicles. Such aim corresponds to criteria, which have to be met regarding the passengers' safety, and which are related even to the interior design of passenger railway vehicle. Moreover, the current technical solutions of passenger wagons are presented together with selected aspects of their safety testing. The paper includes fundamentals in design of individual parts of railway wagons, and an overall solution of an interior design to minimize the negative impact on the passengers' and train crew's safety, i.e. to prevent injuries in case of a potential collision. The objective of this contribution is to provide the review of current technical solutions of railway vehicles, including the normative requirements, regarding to the passive safety of railway vehicles.

Language: en