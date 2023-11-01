Abstract

The paper deals with the identification and evaluation of factors affecting the origin of maritime accidents. Based on the analysis of investigation reports, human is the dominant causal factor. Authors provide comprehensive research of human failure in maritime transport; investigate and classify the errors, using the HFACS method. HFACS deals with the classification of human error based on human failure at various levels (organization, management, operation). At the end of the paper, measures to increase safety in critical areas are provided.

