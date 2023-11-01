Abstract

The authors' primary motivation for choosing the chosen topic was that there are many ambiguities and problematic areas in this area that have yet to be addressed in the past. Streamlining the decision-making processes in the evacuation system during a crisis event requires a clear definition of the roles and competencies of the authorities. The main goal of the contribution is to analyze and assess the organization and provision of evacuation at the level of crisis management in the conditions of the Slovak Republic.

