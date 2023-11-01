SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brezina D, Majchút I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 74: 1254-1261.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.269

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The authors' primary motivation for choosing the chosen topic was that there are many ambiguities and problematic areas in this area that have yet to be addressed in the past. Streamlining the decision-making processes in the evacuation system during a crisis event requires a clear definition of the roles and competencies of the authorities. The main goal of the contribution is to analyze and assess the organization and provision of evacuation at the level of crisis management in the conditions of the Slovak Republic.


Language: en

Keywords

crisis management; decision-making processes; Evacuation; means of transport

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print