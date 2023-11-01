Abstract

It is not enough to transport a child in a vehicle seat to make it safe. Even the best child seat does not protect the child if it is incorrectly fitted or installed in the vehicle. Unfortunately, choosing the right child seat for your child is not so easy. A number of factors should be taken into account, such as the type of seat attachment, its mass, the fit of the seat to the vehicle seat as well as the child's dimensions. In addition, before buying a child seat, you should check whether the child feels comfortable in it, whether it fits freely in the seat, whether the belts holding the child do not interfere. The main purpose of the article was to check the purchasing preferences of the surveyed group of people in terms of the selection of a child seat. For this purpose, a survey was conducted on a group of 950 people with children. The conducted research showed that the main parameter influencing the decision to choose a child seat is the price. Research has shown that only about 30% of respondents look at the safety certificate of a child seat. At the same time, research has shown that most often people decide to buy a child seat fixed with the ISOFIX base and most often decide to install the seat on the back seat of a passenger vehicle behind the driver's seat.

