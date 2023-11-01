Abstract

Critical infrastructure is a part of the infrastructure, the destruction or non-functioning of which due to the action of a risk factor will cause a threat or disruption to the functioning of the state, region, municipality, or a threat to the life and health of the population. The basis is the identification of key elements and objects of the infrastructure in the specific conditions of the given country, based on established criteria. One of the other tasks is the fine-tuning of the assessment, measurement and reduction of possible risks and the creation of a model for calculating possible losses in the event of the activation of risks and the subsequent disruption of one or more elements of the infrastructure. In this article, we will focus on the risk assessment process of key infrastructure elements in the road transport subsector. This approach is also processed as a model scenario for the education of security professionals using virtual reality as virtual reality scenarios help to simulate emergency events with high degree of damage.

