Hodúlová D, Gašpercová S, Osvaldová LM. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 74: 1396-1403.

Confined space fires are a long-standing research issue in the field of fire engineering, which we are increasingly able to manage thanks to scientific advances and developments in computing technology. Computing includes modelling tools that are based on scientific and empirical knowledge and whose results are comparable to experiments. This paper aims to assess the effect of the heat load caused by a car fire on the temperature in a confined space using the PyroSim modelling tool and to compare the results with experimentally determined values.


Confined Space Fire; Fire experiment; Fire Simulation; PyroSim

