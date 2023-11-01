Abstract

The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work estimates that up to 25% of heavy vehicles accidents are caused by insufficient or incorrect cargo securing. For this reason, care must be taken to ensure that cargo is properly secured. But to do this, it is necessary to understand the forces acting on the cargo and how they affect it. One of the forces that acts most significantly on the cargo is due acceleration, which occurs continuously during the transport. But the problem arises when the force due to acceleration is greater than the force that secures the cargo. For this reason, an analysis of the accelerations that occur during driving on the highway has been carried out. The main focus of this thesis is on the analysis of the short-term accelerations that occur during highway driving. From the analysis, we found that most of the short-term accelerations occurred while crossing the bridge. This was caused by expansion joints which are a structural component of bridges. A video analysis of the route in question was also carried out and it was found that all accelerations caused by crossing the bumps have a very similar pattern and therefore impact on the cargo. As well, a detailed analysis of a specific bridge crossing with expansion joints is included in the paper, which will allow a better understanding of how the vehicles behave.

