Abstract

The increase in the number of motorcycles on Polish and European roads has caused a huge change in the state of safety over the last 10 years. The article presents the safety problems of motorcyclists in Poland in the years 2011-2021. The number of road accidents was analysed in detail, considering the main causes of road accidents and the time in which they occurred. The article contains information on the dynamics of the number of registered motorcycle vehicles in the years 2011 - 2021. In addition, the number of fatalities in accidents, including drivers and passengers, is presented.

Language: en