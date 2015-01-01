Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ocular trauma is the leading cause of unilateral blindness globally. Road traffic accidents are among the top risk factors for ocular trauma.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to evaluate factors associated with ocular injuries among adult road traffic accident patients at Mulago Hospital, Uganda.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among adult road traffic accident patients. History taking and ophthalmological examination were performed on consenting participants. Data was analysed using STATA version 14.0.



RESULTS: Overall, 428 road traffic accident cases were enrolled, of which majority (84.3%) were male. Age 30-39years (aOR = 0.58, 0.36 - 0.94, p = 0.027), being male (aOR = 2.64, 1.21 - 5.13, p = 0.004) and being a passenger of motor vehicle/cycle (aOR = 3.85, 1.49 - 9.93, p = 0.005) were the factors associated with ocular injuries among the participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Age 30-39 years, male gender and being a passenger of motor vehicle/cycle were the factors associated with ocular injuries among the adult road traffic accident patients. Ocular injuries were more common among the road users who did not use safety measures. Use of safety measure by passengers of motor vehicles and cycles is recommended.

Language: en