Reinbergs EJ, Rogers ML, Anderson JR, Pryor SM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38223934
INTRODUCTION: Firearms are the most frequent means of youth suicide for the 14-18-year-old age group, and adolescent firearm access confers substantial increases in the risk of suicidal behaviors. There have been significant increases in firearm purchases and firearm violence in the United States since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
suicide; youth; firearms; depression; risk behaviors