Abstract

BACKGROUND: The surge in traditional herbal dietary supplement (HDS) popularity has led to increased drug-induced liver injuries (DILI). Despite lacking evidence of efficacy and being prohibited from making medical claims, their acceptance has risen over sevenfold in the last two decades, with roughly 25% of United States (US) adults using these supplements monthly. An estimated 23000 emergency room visits annually in the US are linked to HDS side effects. NIH-funded research suggests HDS contribute to 7-20% of DILI cases, with similar trends in Europe-Spain reporting 2% and Iceland up to 16%. Patients with acute liver failure from HDS undergo liver transplantation more frequently than those from prescription medicines. Here we describe a case of drug-induced autoimmune hepatitis due to Skullcap supplements, this association appears to be the first documented instance in literature. CASE SUMMARY: A middle-aged Caucasian woman, previously healthy, presented with sudden jaundice. Four months earlier, her liver enzymes were normal. She mentioned recent use of Skullcap mushroom supplements. Tests for chronic liver disease were negative. The first liver biopsy indicated severe resolving drug-induced liver injury. Despite treatment, she was readmitted due to worsening jaundice. Follow-up tests raised concerns about autoimmune hepatitis. A subsequent biopsy confirmed this diagnosis. The patient responded as expected to stopping the medication with improvement in liver enzymes.



CONCLUSION: This scenario highlights an uncommon instance of DILI caused by Skullcap supplements. It's crucial for hepatologists to recognize this connection due to the increasing prevalence of herbal supplements.

Language: en