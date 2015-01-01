Abstract

Driver distraction detection not only helps to improve road safety and prevent traffic accidents, but also promotes the development of intelligent transportation systems, which is of great significance for creating a safer and more efficient transportation environment. Since deep learning algorithms have very strong feature learning abilities, more and more deep learning-based driver distraction detection methods have emerged in recent years. However, the majority of existing deep learning-based methods are optimized only through the constraint of classification loss, making it difficult to obtain features with high discrimination, so the performance of these methods is very limited. In this paper, to improve the discrimination between features of different classes of samples, we propose a high-discrimination feature learning strategy and design a driver distraction detection model based on Swin Transformer and the highly discriminative feature learning strategy (ST-HDFL). Firstly, the features of input samples are extracted through the powerful feature learning ability of Swin Transformer. Then, the intra-class distance of samples of the same class in the feature space is reduced through the constraint of sample center distance loss (SC loss), and the inter-class distance of samples of different classes is increased through the center vector shift strategy, which can greatly improve the discrimination of different class samples in the feature space. Finally, we have conducted extensive experiments on two publicly available datasets, AUC-DD and State-Farm, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental results show that our method can achieve better performance than many state-of-the-art methods, such as Drive-Net, MobileVGG, Vanilla CNN, and so on.

