Abstract

This evaluation work survey concentrates on researching and analysing the factors to influence the quality of UWB (Ultra Wide Band) based positioning calculation indoors and outdoors dedicated to mobile tool machines and vehicles to help satellite positioning in the case of interferences. The local two-dimensional (2D) location calculation method is selected to be trilateration. For trilateration calculations the minimum number (3) of distances (or ranges) between the mobile target (MBS, Master BaseStation) to be located and static BaseStations (BS, max 8 stations at a time) deployed to indoor facilities or the local outdoor terrain, is needed. Time of Flight (ToF) method is used for ranges. A great effort of evaluation work is addressed to the quality of range measurements, because the trilateration performance and accuracy are very dependent on the range measurements.

