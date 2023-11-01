Abstract

The paper presents road safety actions and measures proposed in the framework of the development of the Greek Strategic Road Safety Plan for the period 2021-2030. Five road safety pillars that concern all road crash factors are outlined. For each pillar, actions and particular measures are defined, adapted to the Greek reality and based on the principles of Vision Zero and the Safe System Approach. In total, 44 actions and 200 road safety measures are foreseen and implementation priorities are defined. Next, the framework for monitoring the implementation of actions is presented, taking into account the elements of the Safe System Approach. The use of a set of key performance indicators for road safety is proposed and the methodological framework for the collection of the necessary data and the calculation of road safety performance indicators is provided.

Language: en