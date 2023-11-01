Abstract

Despite the most significant improvement in road safety performance among the EU countries during the period 2010-2020 and achieving the target of halving road fatalities, Greece still remains behind the EU average in terms of road fatalities per population. This paper presents the Greek Road Safety Strategic Plan for the decade 2021-2030. With this Plan, Greece adopts the Safe System Approach and the Vision Zero by 2050. The Strategic Plan is in alignment with the EU Road Safety Strategy aiming to halve road fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. Eight targets for road crash casualties' reduction and eight targets for the improvement of road safety performance are proposed for 2030, with intermediate targets for 2025. A list of 200 Road Safety Measures within 44 Actions within the five UN Pillars is also set. Finally, an integrated system for monitoring road safety is proposed.

