Abstract

In this study, six residential areas within Klang valley in Malaysia were selected to evaluate the perceptions of the residents on whether road humps had actually improved the living environment through reduction in traffic speed and noise level of the moving vehicles. About 480 duly filled-in questionnaires were used in this study. Two binary logistic regression models were developed, one evaluating factors that influence residents' perceptions on whether road humps had any effect on improving living environment through reduction in the noise level of the vehicles (model 1) and the other on improving living environment through reduction in the speed of the vehicles (model 2). Overall, the results show that the residents were more likely to agree that road humps had, indeed, improved their living environment through reduction in traffic speeds as compared to traffic noise.

Language: en